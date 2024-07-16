Takes on a new role
Bischofshofen’s returnee learned from Real Madrid
After completing his master's degree at Real Madrid University, Jekabs Laguns has taken on a new role at Western League side BSK 1933. In the Spanish capital, the Latvian worked with world and European champion Alvaro Arbeloa, among others. The 22-year-old has big plans in his home country.
A touch of Real Madrid can now be felt at Western League club Bischofshofen with the return of Jekabs Laguns. After leaving at the start of 2023, he focused on his professional career. He recently completed a master's degree at the private university of international club Real Madrid. The focus was on coaching and sports management. "I learned a lot," says Laguns, who also worked with the Under-19 team of the "royals". The coach there is world and European champion Alvaro Arbeloa ("talking to him was very impressive"), who won everything there is to win at club level with the "White Ballet" alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Wants to revolutionize"
"When you get an insight there, you understand why Real Madrid successfully brings so many players from youth into professional soccer," says Laguns, who also wants to use the expertise he has gained to bring Latvian soccer forward. The Baltic country is well outside the top 100 in the men's and women's FIFA world rankings.
"I want to try and revolutionize soccer there a bit," emphasizes Laguns, who is currently working as a video analyst at the women's national team training camp. He also takes on this role at BSK, coaching the U14s and acting as assistant to club boss Patrick Reiter. The Western League club made a big move in the transfer window, which closed on Monday (23.59).
Striker Tobias Pellegrini, who joins from second-division side Amstetten, is the transfer king. The 28-year-old took part in the European Championship with the Austrian U17 team in 2013 and the World Cup in 2014.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
