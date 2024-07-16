Bischofshofen’s returnee learned from Real Madrid

A touch of Real Madrid can now be felt at Western League club Bischofshofen with the return of Jekabs Laguns. After leaving at the start of 2023, he focused on his professional career. He recently completed a master's degree at the private university of international club Real Madrid. The focus was on coaching and sports management. "I learned a lot," says Laguns, who also worked with the Under-19 team of the "royals". The coach there is world and European champion Alvaro Arbeloa ("talking to him was very impressive"), who won everything there is to win at club level with the "White Ballet" alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.