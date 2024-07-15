Brazen coup
ATM at the post office in Draßburg broken into
Draßburg was recently the target of a professional gang: break-ins occurred on two consecutive nights. The investigation is now in full swing.
A gang of burglars in Draßburg took a targeted and brazen approach. On Sunday night, unknown perpetrators struck at the building yard. They were after special tools such as an angle grinder and batteries. The criminals left chainsaws and the local fire department's emergency equipment in storage unattended. The theft was discovered and reported on Sunday afternoon.
Broken into with a mountain set
Less than 24 hours later, the same gang presumably returned to Draßburg. At around 2.30 a.m. on Monday, the criminals broke into the branch of the postal partner on the main square using a set of mountains that could have come from a coup in Upper Austria.
Over the roof into the inner courtyard
"The criminals are likely to have accessed the inner courtyard via the roof in order to break a window and enter the premises of the postal partner," was the initial reaction from the community of 1230 inhabitants, as the investigations by the Provincial Criminal Police Office were already in full swing. The perpetrators targeted the ATM of the postal partner.
The safe containing the euro banknotes had obviously been broken into and looted with the stolen banknotes. It was unclear at the beginning of the investigation how much money the gang was able to snatch.
Major manhunt in the district of Baden
A large-scale manhunt led to a spectacular operation on Monday afternoon. The police pursued the suspected burglars on the A2 in the district of Baden (Lower Austria). A helicopter from the Ministry of the Interior circled over Leobersdorf and Enzesfeld-Lindabrunn. At the time of going to press, it was not yet clear whether it was actually the professional gang they were looking for.
