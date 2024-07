Passengers are partly to blame for hot public transport

Why is it so hot on public transport? It's not just passengers who are asking this question, but Wiener Linien itself. On Instagram, the transport company tries to explain the reasons for the oven bombers on the tracks. When it comes to reason 2, very few Viennese could keep a cool head - because they themselves are sometimes responsible for the tropical temperatures. Because: "Every passenger is a source of heat." The more of them (e.g. through creepy intervals on the U4), the more the air conditioning has to do.