Bregenz district has the most new electric cars

According to data from the Federal Environment Agency, the total CO2 emissions of electric cars (including vehicle and battery production and energy supply) are 53 percent lower than those of combustion-powered cars. If only green electricity is used for refueling, the figure is as high as 70 percent. However, the VCÖ experts warn that the trend towards larger, heavier, overpowered models is also worsening both the environmental and energy balance of e-cars. They are therefore calling for specifications for manufacturers at EU level to ensure that more smaller and more economical models come onto the market in future.