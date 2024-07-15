Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Perpetrator only 13 years old

“Nothammer” criminals target cars

Nachrichten
15.07.2024 15:00

The youngest young thief is only 13 years old, but brazen enough to break into a car with accomplices who are only slightly younger!

comment0 Kommentare

The trio stood around a parked car in Knotzenbachgasse in Liesing for a conspicuously long time and with conspicuous intensity in broad afternoon light. When there was a soft clanging noise, an eyewitness realized that a gang of boys was at work!

The attentive resident immediately alerted the police. The very quick arrival at the scene of the crime turned out to be a direct hit in terms of a successful official act. The officers immediately recognized from a shattered window that someone had broken in.

Young, but already criminal
The perlustrated youths were a boy (13) and two accomplices, 14 and 15 years old. During the search of the oldest of the three suspects, several car keys, ATM cards and small amounts of narcotics were found.

(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/APA/JAKOB LANGWIESER)
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/APA/JAKOB LANGWIESER)

Serial offenders at work
Criminologists therefore quite rightly suspect that they could be serial offenders who have already struck several times in this way. In any case, the head of the gang was sent to prison, the other two were initially arrested but then handed over to their legal guardians.

Brazen car thieves
However, this is not the only emergency hammer coup in Vienna this year. As reported, even more brazen young offenders with a migration background had already been caught in the spring. The young people from Chechnya, Syria, Afghanistan and Slovakia had formed a gang that smashed the windows of cabs at a certain location.

What's more, the criminals went on extensive joyrides with the vehicles they had broken into. In total, the 24 boys are said to have committed more than 500 crimes since last fall. The multicultural gang is also responsible for damage to property and other thefts.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf