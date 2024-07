Test hit: Sturm cross swords with superstars!

French media are already whistling it from the rooftops: Sturm will face French champions Paris SG. And in Klagenfurt. As a test run for coach Christian Ilzer's team for the Champions League in the fall. The match date has already been set for August 7. Head of Sport Andreas Schicker confirms the reports from Paris, but says: "This test is planned, a great thing. But nothing has been signed yet." The uber-club - current market value a staggering 948 million euros - will not be holding a training camp in this country, but will be flown in for the test. It's not just the Sturm fans who are looking forward to the showdown with Dembele and the Paris superstars.