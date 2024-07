“Wildest” zoo in the country spruces itself up

The game enclosures in Ernstbrunn are located in the middle of the Weinviertel Leiserberge Nature Park. This gem of zoological entertainment attracts more than 80,000 visitors every year - and the aim is to attract even more. Regional funding is now being used to expand the guidance system for vehicles and pedestrians, among other things, and new rest areas as well as learning and play elements are also being built at the excursion destination, which is particularly popular with families and school classes. There are also plans to build a new cattle shed with a viewing terrace.