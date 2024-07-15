Creativity of AI text robots has limits

Wear and tear effects

In a second phase of the study, 600 people rated the quality of the stories according to novelty or creativity and usefulness. The results showed that authors with access to AI achieved 8.1 percent higher creativity and nine percent higher usefulness than the control group without the use of AI. Authors who had rated themselves as less creative benefited in particular from the AI support: their stories were rated by the audience as up to 26.6 percent more elegantly written and 15.2 percent less boring.