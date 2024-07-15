“Not the level we had hoped for”

Kane, who scored goals for England and at club level, first at Tottenham Hotspur and since last summer at FC Bayern, continues to have a stigma attached to him: He can't seem to win titles with his teams. He also ended his debut season with the German record champions without winning any silverware. The fact that he, like five other players with three goals each, can call himself the top scorer at the European Championships is unlikely to be much consolation to Kane.