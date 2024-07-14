No title again
Joker stings! But no England comeback this time
England coach Gareth Southgate once again proved his lucky hand in the European Championship final against Spain! As in the 2:1 win against the Netherlands, Cole Palmer scored a wild card in the final. But this time the comeback failed to materialize.
It was in the 73rd minute: Saka crossed from the right wing into the middle, Bellingham crossed, Palmer stormed up and slammed the ball into the bottom left corner to make it 1-1!
The Chelsea striker had only come into the game two minutes earlier, but his second touch of the ball had the Three Lions - and coach Southgate - celebrating.
The England coach proved his instincts once again. In the semi-final against the Netherlands, he brought on Palmer for Foden and Watkins for Kane - a co-production by the Jokers saw them advance to the final, where another substitute scored. But this time without lasting success!
In the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals, Southgate's team still managed to turn a deficit into a win. Against Spain, however, the "Three Lions" never came back - despite Palmer's joker goal.
