Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

No title again

Joker stings! But no England comeback this time

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 23:28

England coach Gareth Southgate once again proved his lucky hand in the European Championship final against Spain! As in the 2:1 win against the Netherlands, Cole Palmer scored a wild card in the final. But this time the comeback failed to materialize.

comment0 Kommentare

It was in the 73rd minute: Saka crossed from the right wing into the middle, Bellingham crossed, Palmer stormed up and slammed the ball into the bottom left corner to make it 1-1!

(Bild: AP/Associated Press)
(Bild: AP/Associated Press)

The Chelsea striker had only come into the game two minutes earlier, but his second touch of the ball had the Three Lions - and coach Southgate - celebrating.

The England coach proved his instincts once again. In the semi-final against the Netherlands, he brought on Palmer for Foden and Watkins for Kane - a co-production by the Jokers saw them advance to the final, where another substitute scored. But this time without lasting success! 

In the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals, Southgate's team still managed to turn a deficit into a win. Against Spain, however, the "Three Lions" never came back - despite Palmer's joker goal.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf