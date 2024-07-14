Vorteilswelt
"Domestic crime"

Germany: Several people killed in shooting rampage

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 14:54

In the German state of Baden-Württemberg, a man shot two people and then himself dead on Sunday. The background to the crime is likely to have been family disputes.

comment0 Kommentare

The bloody deed took place in the small town of Albstadt in the Lautlingen district, around 85 kilometers south of Stuttgart. The suspected perpetrator is said to be a hunter, as reported by the newspaper "Bild".

The police were alerted shortly after 12.30 p.m. after shots were fired. The emergency services found several injured and dead bodies at the scene. According to eyewitnesses, the police operation took place in a residential area.

Large area cordoned off
The police have cordoned off a large area at the scene. Between 30 and 40 police patrol cars, special police forces and dozens of rescue workers were deployed. Police officers were protected with helmets and vests, it was reported. Several police and rescue helicopters were also circling over the area.

Police confirm three deaths
A police spokesperson confirmed to "Focus online" that three people had been killed. The suspect is also among the dead. Two people were also seriously injured.

Meanwhile, the police are not assuming it was a rampage, but rather - as they say - an "intra-family act". The identification of the dead has not yet been completed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
