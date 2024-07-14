One had to cancel
The celebrities are already approaching the festival
It all kicks off in just under a week: from Saturday, "Jedermann" will once again resound across Salzburg Cathedral Square. The illustrious guests of the world-famous cultural festival are already sitting on packed suitcases. The "Krone" knows who is staying where and who has had to cancel their visit.
Every year, prominent guests return to the city of Mozart for the Salzburg Festival. Of course, accommodation befitting their status is a must.
After Hotel Schloss Fuschl was closed for almost two years for renovation, the celebrities are finally allowed to stay there again this summer. And there will be plenty of them. Among others, car rental grande dame Regine Sixt and Aldi owner Babette Albrecht are expected. For these two billionaire businesswomen, even the most luxurious hotel rooms would be a bargain at a mere 20,000 euros per night.
The highlight of the castle directly on Lake Fuschl, however, remains the view. It forms the perfect backdrop for various fringe events during the festival season. Entrepreneur Claudia Gugger-Bessinger invites guests to her annual "Passauer Runde" charity event, which is attended by extremely prominent guests. The Köchert family of jewellers from Salzburg will also be hosting their "Jewellery Brunch" this year, including a ring of honor ceremony.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel is not known to seek out the big stage in Salzburg. She likes to retreat to the Gersbergalm on the Gaisberg. There she appreciates the seclusion and discretion. Onlookers have no access to the hotel, which belongs to Deputy Mayor Florian Kreibich.
He, on the other hand, is used to bathing in the crowd: show host Thomas Gottschalk and his fiancée Karina Mroß are regular guests at Schloss Mönchstein. They have a close friendship with owner and festival sponsor Hans-Peter Wild.
The atmosphere at Hotel Sacher is also informal. Hotel manager Angelique Weinberger and her team love to look after Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and his political guests of honor.
The festival will have to do without Richard Lugner this year. He has canceled for health reasons and passed the tickets on to his children.
