Pensioners cheated
Luxury life in the Caribbean with a million-dollar scam
Life insurance in the sights of the judiciary - a 74-year-old is alleged to have swindled millions and villas ...
A villa in Baden, Lower Austria, and an estate in the Dominican Republic - a 74-year-old man lived a life of luxury while dozens of pensioners were worried about their retirement provisions. For years - from at least 1999 - the broker is said to have talked older customers into unsuitable insurance policies.
Dorit K. (83) reports: "The accused brokered several life insurance policies for me and my husband. We wanted to provide for our old age, especially for my physically disabled husband, and named each other as beneficiaries." The couple initially paid an incredible 100,000 euros a year for a term of 20 years - they were already in their mid-60s at the time.
"After a few years, the defendant came to us with a blank note for a term. My husband was already a nursing case and no longer knew what he was signing." The 83-year-old's husband died at the beginning of 2019. She didn't collect the life insurance, but Karl G. - the broker.
Dozens of pensioners robbed of millions
Another victim, Peter K. (83), was also a customer: "My idea was to make provision for old age. I also wanted my wife to be covered." He paid almost 17,000 euros a year, which at some point no longer paid off.
The defendant had gained my client's trust and exploited it mercilessly to his own advantage.
Anwalt Maximilian Donner-Reichstädter vertritt zehn Opfer.
"He said we could sell the policies at any time if the premiums got too high." However, the 74-year-old broker then suggested that he would take over the insurance and continue to pay the premiums. They would share the profits proportionately - but this never happened.
And these are just two of the fates of dozens of customers of Karl G. The Vienna public prosecutor's office is currently investigating serious commercial fraud. Among other things, it involves around 70 UNIQA life insurance policies - with losses amounting to several million. Who probably also paid for his residence in the Caribbean
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
