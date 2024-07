“No childcare place for the children affected”

"Now I'm going through all this nonsense for a second time," says Julia-Sophie Klusch from Ebensee in despair. The 29-year-old mother of two is a childminder and, just like her 107 colleagues, was registered with the AMS by Aktion Tagesmütter Oberösterreich. For Klusch, it's déjà vu all over again: "I was previously with the Gmunden childminders' association, but we found out about the insolvency on Friday, November 24, 2023, and there was no more childcare from Monday." At that time, Klusch had four childminders (between 1 and 4 years old) in her care.