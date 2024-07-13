Bilbao boss lashes out
“Simply out of proportion!” Dispute over European Championship shooting star Williams
Spain's European Championship shooting star Nico Williams has played his way onto the wish list of numerous top clubs, causing displeasure at his club Athletic Bilbao. President Jon Uriarte has now vented his anger. According to the Bilbao boss, what the 22-year-old was recently confronted with was simply "excessive and uncontrolled".
Together with Barca jewel Lamine Yamal, Williams recently enchanted the whole soccer world with Spain at the European Championship in Germany. In the final against England on Sunday (from 9pm), the youngsters want to crown this run of success.
But their strong performances are also arousing desire. This has recently become particularly clear in the case of Williams. The Bilbao player has been publicly courted by FC Barcelona. But other top clubs are also making no secret of their interest in the 22-year-old. FC Bayern, for example, is also considered a serious option for the Spaniard.
Bilbao boss with an all-round attack
Meanwhile, this public bidding and the increasing number of questions being asked of Williams about his sporting future are causing displeasure at his current club. "Nico has been bombarded with excessive and uncontrolled questions about his future in recent weeks, even though he is with the Spanish national team to compete in the European Championship. In our opinion, the association has failed to protect Nico from this," raged Bilbao president Uriarte.
Once in a rage, the 46-year-old was unstoppable and finally took on Barca, who were in debt: "Respect between all players in soccer is fundamental for us. Our club does not publicly put pressure on players who are under contract elsewhere in order to sign them." He was responding to statements made by Barca president Joan Laporta, who announced that his club's financial situation would certainly allow a Williams transfer.
The 22-year-old himself is trying to keep a cool head in the heated debate. He recently told TVE: "I recently signed a new contract, so it feels very strange that you're asking me about my future." However, it will be a question that will be asked even more frequently in the coming days and weeks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
