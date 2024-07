From wooden spoons to wooden houses

Chairman Günter Sonnleitner expects thousands of visitors to come and see products from the forest and wood professionals on the topics of forests, wood, building, living and energy, as well as art made of wood. The motto is "Power through wood". The Carinthian Forestry Work Championships, organized by the Ossiach Forestry Training Centre, will be spectacular. The Litzlhof technical college offers a timbersport show. Culinary delights and music are of course part of the event, for example from the Fegerländer, the Kirchheimer Bauernmusik and the Singkreis Fresach.