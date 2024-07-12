Trouble in Bregenz
The development plan for the Weiherviertel caused a stir in the Bregenz city council. The Greens called it a "prank" and even released a video on Friday.
Those responsible at Prisma and VLV worked on the plans for more than three years, repeatedly inviting citizens to information events. Now two new buildings are to be built in the Weiherviertel and will bring new life to the area between the Landhaus and Seestadtareal. One building is planned on the "Hotel Helvetia" construction site. The focus on the upper floors will be on commercial use, while the ground floor will be used for gastronomy. The "Schlossergasse/Marienheim" construction site, on the other hand, is to become a residential quarter with various forms of housing.
The Bregenz city representatives discussed these plans at their most recent meeting - and the Greens rehearsed the rebellion. "The development plan presented by the mayor puts the interests of the building investors above those of the citizens," said Deputy Mayor Sandra Schoch (Greens) in disgust. In her view, there are no paths to get from the pedestrian zone to the new district on foot or by bike.
"An originally planned entrance from Kornmarkt in the direction of Kaiserstraße and Kaspar-Hagen-Straße, which was to have a size of 6.5 by 6.5 meters, was reduced to a width of just 65 centimeters. That barely offers enough space for a bicycle, let alone two pedestrians," rumbled Schoch's party colleague Heribert Hehle.
"Husch-Pfusch action at the expense of the people of Bregenz"
The Green city councillor sees a "rush and bungle operation at the expense of the people of Bregenz" in order to deliver quick results to investors. "It is unacceptable that a poorly crafted and detailed development plan should be implemented. This is a shambles of the first order."
The Greens also still seem annoyed that the regulation on the minimum number of parking spaces for multi-lane vehicles was changed against their votes. "This saves investors a million in equalization tax. This money is missing for kindergartens, care homes and other projects," said Schoch angrily.
I am happy that Prisma and VLV have presented a good result after three and a half years, which has also found a broad majority in the city council
Michael Ritsch, Bürgermeister
The mayor was left shaking his head at the Green Party's criticism. Schoch himself would have ensured a reduction in the number of parking spaces for construction projects such as the Kornmarktplatz and thus the elimination of a compensatory levy.
As far as the size of the path was concerned, Hehle was apparently confusing access to the district with a small passageway on the owners' land. This has also been in public use for 60 years and has always been this narrow.
