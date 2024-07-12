Those responsible at Prisma and VLV worked on the plans for more than three years, repeatedly inviting citizens to information events. Now two new buildings are to be built in the Weiherviertel and will bring new life to the area between the Landhaus and Seestadtareal. One building is planned on the "Hotel Helvetia" construction site. The focus on the upper floors will be on commercial use, while the ground floor will be used for gastronomy. The "Schlossergasse/Marienheim" construction site, on the other hand, is to become a residential quarter with various forms of housing.