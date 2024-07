Separate S-Link information comes from city and state

The aim is to enable people to form an informed opinion. Our role model is the Swiss, who have been doing this for over 40 years with their so-called 'Abstimmmungsbüchlein'," says Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ). The city senate decided on this procedure on Thursday. All households with voting rights will receive this brochure. Pros and cons are to be presented in the brochure. A maximum of 75,000 euros will be available for this in the city. A joint approach with the state was rejected. "The city should be viewed differently to the surrounding municipalities," says Auinger.