In the greater Innsbruck area
Flood of reports: “Action sharp” against tuning scene
The "tuning scene" was targeted by the police in a major operation in the greater Innsbruck area on Thursday: The results are sobering: in addition to driving license and license plate confiscations, the forces recorded well over 200 charges. An "old acquaintance" also fell foul of the police once again.
Between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m., the police carried out the "Aktion scharf" campaign in the greater Innsbruck area together with the motor vehicle inspection office of the province of Tyrol. The focus was on the topic of "vehicle tuning".
21 vehicles had to go to the test center
Over a dozen patrols from the Innsbruck city police command, the Innsbruck-Land district police command and the provincial traffic department were deployed. All in all, 21 vehicles were presented to the vehicle inspection center and checked for their technical condition.
Ten vehicles were found to have such serious defects that their registrations had to be revoked and their license plates removed.
"Ten vehicles were found to have such serious defects that their registrations had to be revoked and their license plates removed," said the investigators.
Tuning, speeding, alcohol, drugs
Overall, there was a veritable flood of reports. 218 charges were recorded for violations of the Motor Vehicle Act. There were a further 18 charges for violations of the Road Traffic Act and six for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or refusal to undergo a test.
In addition, driving licenses were confiscated in five cases due to drunk driving or speeding. A total of 58 organ mandates were also issued.
"Old acquaintance" came under scrutiny
In the course of the priority check, the police also caught an "old acquaintance". A 22-year-old Hungarian, who had been involved in a chase with the police last Saturday, was stopped again. At that time, the suspect, who did not have a driver's license, was under the influence of drugs. On Thursday, he refused to be presented to the medical officer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
