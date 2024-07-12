Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In the greater Innsbruck area

Flood of reports: “Action sharp” against tuning scene

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 13:44

The "tuning scene" was targeted by the police in a major operation in the greater Innsbruck area on Thursday: The results are sobering: in addition to driving license and license plate confiscations, the forces recorded well over 200 charges. An "old acquaintance" also fell foul of the police once again.

comment0 Kommentare

Between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m., the police carried out the "Aktion scharf" campaign in the greater Innsbruck area together with the motor vehicle inspection office of the province of Tyrol. The focus was on the topic of "vehicle tuning". 

21 vehicles had to go to the test center
Over a dozen patrols from the Innsbruck city police command, the Innsbruck-Land district police command and the provincial traffic department were deployed. All in all, 21 vehicles were presented to the vehicle inspection center and checked for their technical condition.

Zitat Icon

Ten vehicles were found to have such serious defects that their registrations had to be revoked and their license plates removed.

Die Polizei

"Ten vehicles were found to have such serious defects that their registrations had to be revoked and their license plates removed," said the investigators.

Tuning, speeding, alcohol, drugs
Overall, there was a veritable flood of reports. 218 charges were recorded for violations of the Motor Vehicle Act. There were a further 18 charges for violations of the Road Traffic Act and six for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or refusal to undergo a test. 

In addition, driving licenses were confiscated in five cases due to drunk driving or speeding. A total of 58 organ mandates were also issued.

"Old acquaintance" came under scrutiny
In the course of the priority check, the police also caught an "old acquaintance". A 22-year-old Hungarian, who had been involved in a chase with the police last Saturday, was stopped again. At that time, the suspect, who did not have a driver's license, was under the influence of drugs. On Thursday, he refused to be presented to the medical officer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf