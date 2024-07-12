Relationship suspected
Major police operation in Graz city center
Horrific act of bloodshed shortly before midday on Friday in the center of Graz. According to initial information, a man is believed to have killed a woman with a long gun. The large-scale operation in the provincial capital is still ongoing.
A relationship crime is said to be the reason for a large-scale operation in the city center of Graz. Countless emergency services have been deployed around the Iron Gate since around 12 noon - Cobra has also been on site in the meantime. The streetcars are at a standstill, numerous alleyways are cordoned off. A police helicopter is also circling over the city center.
According to initial information, there are two fatalities - a man is believed to have first fatally shot a woman with a rifle and then shot himself. It is likely to have been a relationship. The crime scene was a law firm in Kaiserfeldgasse in Graz, where the victim is said to have worked as a lawyer.
The emergency call for the police operation was made by Florentine Zankel from a notary's office in the same building, as she described to the "Krone" and other media representatives shortly after the crime:
The police investigation at the scene is ongoing. Police spokesman Fritz Grundnig also announced that there was no longer any acute danger. However, the area around Kaiserfeldgasse will remain cordoned off for the time being and the closures will be gradually lifted.
For the time being, a police spokesperson only confirmed that there is a large-scale operation and that several streets have been cordoned off. On X (formerly Twitter), however, the police are calling on people to avoid the area for the time being. In a later tweet, the police now confirm that there may have been a shooting: "According to current information, a person may have handled a firearm in a building."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
