Major police operation in Graz city center

According to initial information, there are two fatalities - a man is believed to have first fatally shot a woman with a rifle and then shot himself. It is likely to have been a relationship. The crime scene was a law firm in Kaiserfeldgasse in Graz, where the victim is said to have worked as a lawyer.

The emergency call for the police operation was made by Florentine Zankel from a notary's office in the same building, as she described to the "Krone" and other media representatives shortly after the crime: