It could hardly be more comfortable

The stars love the pyjama look in summer

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 08:00

If you want to be really comfortable in summer, then this celebrity trend is probably the best choice. Because the stars love the casual pyjama look in the hot months.

comment0 Kommentare

Just recently, Jared Leto attracted everyone's attention in Saint-Tropez. The reason: the Hollywood star strolled along the beach in colorful patterned silk pyjamas and a large straw hat on his head.

Jared Leto out and about in silk pyjamas
But anyone who thinks the 52-year-old was simply too lazy to take off his nightwear in the morning is mistaken. Because the red striped two-piece suit decorated with tigers, which Leto had unbuttoned almost to his navel, is a real fashion statement.

Jared Leto went to a trendy beach club in Saint-Tropez in silk pyjamas. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Jared Leto went to a trendy beach club in Saint-Tropez in silk pyjamas.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

Sexy with a bikini
And the Hollywood star is by no means the only celebrity to fall back on this casual trend this summer. Emily Ratajkowski also recently slipped into a pyjama look.

And, as usual, it turned out pretty sexy. The model beauty wore an XXS bikini under her pyjamas, which consisted of an oversized shirt and matching shorts. A perfect beach outfit!

Also a hit in the city
Sylvie Meis proves that pyjamas not only cut a good figure on the beach or at the swimming pool, but also in the city. She recently opted for a light-colored ensemble with white stripes, consisting of a shirt and shorts.

She teamed it with a matching crop top and a Dior bag, white sunglasses, sneakers and statement earrings. And just like that, the comfortable pyjama style becomes an exciting everyday look.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Folgen Sie uns auf