Car crashes over embankment – Styrian dead

Another accident a few hours later

A 26-year-old Styrian had an accident with his car in the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district on Friday morning and died at the scene of the accident. The man had crashed his car over a steep embankment. Although he was able to free himself from the wreckage after being seriously injured, he then succumbed to his injuries. Multiple attempts at resuscitation by the emergency doctor alerted by witnesses were ineffective, according to the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate.