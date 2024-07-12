Resuscitation unsuccessful
Car crashes over embankment – Styrian dead
Two fatal road accidents within a few hours shock the people of Styria. On Thursday afternoon, a motorcyclist (22) had an accident in Graz. On Friday morning, a car driver (26) could no longer be saved after an accident near Fürstenfeld.
At around 1 p.m., the 22-year-old motorcyclist was traveling west on Peter-Rosegger-Straße in the Wetzelsdorf district of Graz. According to witnesses, the motorcyclist was driving at the permitted speed and suddenly lost control of his motorcycle. He then veered into the opposite lane, drove over a kerb onto the sidewalk and crashed into a street lamp.
Two other motorcyclists were on the road at the same time and immediately provided first aid. However, the emergency doctor was only able to determine that the 22-year-old had died. No other people were injured.
Another accident a few hours later
A 26-year-old Styrian had an accident with his car in the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district on Friday morning and died at the scene of the accident. The man had crashed his car over a steep embankment. Although he was able to free himself from the wreckage after being seriously injured, he then succumbed to his injuries. Multiple attempts at resuscitation by the emergency doctor alerted by witnesses were ineffective, according to the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate.
The driver from the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district was driving on the B319 from Ilz towards Großwilfersdorf at around 1.30 am. For unknown reasons, he left the road on the right near Hainfeld, broke through the crash barrier and fell several meters over the steep embankment there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
