Twelve survived
Pilot whales stranded on Scottish islands
Dozens of pilot whales have beached and died on the Scottish Orkney Islands. Veterinarians discovered 77 animals on a beach, of which only twelve were still alive.
"With limited resources and staff, the health of the surviving animals could be assessed and first aid administered as the tide approached," said the organization British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR). The stranded whales were males up to seven meters long, as well as females, calves and juveniles.
"There are whales everywhere. There is a long line of them, some are still alive." The cause of the mass stranding is still unclear, said Emma Neave-Webb from BDMLR. It is conceivable that one animal got into trouble and the rest tried to help it.
Here you can see a tweet about the mass stranding.
"Must remain realistic"
Rescuers urged the public to avoid Tresness Beach on the Orkney island of Sanday during the rescue operation. Rescue teams from other locations and from the Scottish mainland are on their way. "We will of course do our best, but they (the whales, ed.) have been here for some time, so we have to be realistic."
The scene is terrible and "very emotional". Just a year ago, 55 pilot whales were stranded on the Scottish Hebridean island of Lewis, with only one animal surviving. Pilot whales are also known as pilot whales and form extremely close bonds with each other. At certain times of the year, they travel in large pods, which increases the risk of mass strandings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.