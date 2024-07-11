Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Twelve survived

Pilot whales stranded on Scottish islands

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 20:18

Dozens of pilot whales have beached and died on the Scottish Orkney Islands. Veterinarians discovered 77 animals on a beach, of which only twelve were still alive.

comment0 Kommentare

"With limited resources and staff, the health of the surviving animals could be assessed and first aid administered as the tide approached," said the organization British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR). The stranded whales were males up to seven meters long, as well as females, calves and juveniles. 

"There are whales everywhere. There is a long line of them, some are still alive." The cause of the mass stranding is still unclear, said Emma Neave-Webb from BDMLR. It is conceivable that one animal got into trouble and the rest tried to help it.

Here you can see a tweet about the mass stranding.

"Must remain realistic"
Rescuers urged the public to avoid Tresness Beach on the Orkney island of Sanday during the rescue operation. Rescue teams from other locations and from the Scottish mainland are on their way. "We will of course do our best, but they (the whales, ed.) have been here for some time, so we have to be realistic."

The scene is terrible and "very emotional". Just a year ago, 55 pilot whales were stranded on the Scottish Hebridean island of Lewis, with only one animal surviving. Pilot whales are also known as pilot whales and form extremely close bonds with each other. At certain times of the year, they travel in large pods, which increases the risk of mass strandings. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf