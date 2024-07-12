From a former drug court to a pretty “piazza”

The drama has come to an end

Now it's highly official: the drama has come to an end! The Bolzano square or "Piazza", as the city government calls it, was approved on Thursday. Every day, 10,000 people cross Innsbruck's "calling card" to get from the train station to the city center. Of course, there was still criticism from the opposition (for over two hours), even if the mood was much more respectful compared to the last legislative period. 31 trees (which need to be even bigger), permeable soil and a meeting zone are the key points.