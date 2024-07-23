Styling guide:
White blouse and the best combination tricks
White blouses are a wardrobe classic. The Spanish princesses Sofia and Leonor recently proved this once again, looking radiant in pure white blouses alongside their mother Letizia.
At the Girona Awards, Princess Sofia and Crown Princess Leonor combined airy white blouses perfectly with white pants and white wedges, creating a very casual and light summery look.
However, styling the simple top in an interesting way can be a challenge. Here are a few of the best tips if all white makes you feel insecure and reminds you too much of doctor's clothing.
Play with colors and patterns: combine the blouse with bright pants or animal prints. The contrast brings freshness to your outfit and makes it more exciting.
Coordinate your blouse and shoes: Matching clothes and accessories in terms of color creates a harmonious overall look and conveys a sense of style confidence.
Create style breaks: Layering offers many opportunities to reinterpret the white blouse. For example, wear a bandeau top over the blouse or combine different textures and cuts.
Combine with statement jewelry: eye-catching jewelry enhances any blouse. Large earrings or necklaces instantly add a touch of glamor.
Tie your blouse in a knot: Tie the ends of your blouse in a knot and experiment with different knot positions. This detail gives the outfit a casual touch and the blouse immediately looks more interesting.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
