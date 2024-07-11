1000 apartments under construction, are rents now falling?

With 271 apartments and a total volume of 166 million euros, Neue Heimat Tirol (NHT) built significantly fewer units in the 2023 financial year than in the previous year (434). This year, however, the pendulum is swinging in the opposite direction again: "We have brought forward numerous projects and around 1,000 apartments are under construction. We are aiming for 711 handovers in 2024 - a record year," announced NHT Managing Director Johannes Tratter.