“Mocro-Mafia”: The new harshness in the drug business

Germany has just been surprised by a new dimension of violence in the drug milieu. The notorious "Mocro Mafia", which is rampant in the Netherlands, is spreading across Europe. People are tortured with converted dentist's chairs, heads are cut off, murdered and kidnapped. The clans consist mainly of Moroccans, and there are also massive problems with North Africans in Austria. The Vienna "Maghreb" task force describes the precarious situation.