USA and partners want to strengthen Kiev’s air defenses

Ukraine main topic at NATO summit in Washington

The war in Ukraine is one of the main topics at the NATO summit in Washington. The meeting coincides with the hot phase of the election campaign in the United States. Presidential elections will be held in the US in November - and Biden is fighting on all fronts to save his candidacy for the election following his TV debacle against challenger Donald Trump. The 81-year-old made a disastrous appearance in the evening TV debate a week ago, made several promises and lost the plot. As a result, a new debate broke out in the USA about whether Biden is the right Democratic candidate for the presidential election in November.