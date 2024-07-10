Fierce fighting
Israel warns residents: Leave Gaza City!
On Wednesday, the Israeli army called on all residents of Gaza to leave the city in the north of the Gaza Strip immediately. "The city of Gaza remains a dangerous combat zone," it said on leaflets dropped over the city.
Desperate residents reported "explosions and numerous firefights" as well as helicopter attacks on south-western parts of the city. According to the armed arm of the Palestinian organization Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, the fighting was "the fiercest in months".
Israel called on the city's residents to head south to shelters via "security corridors". On Tuesday, the army declared that it was continuing its "anti-terror operations" in Gaza.
60 percent of Hamas fighters are dead
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared on Wednesday that 60 percent of Hamas fighters had been killed or injured. The Israeli military had also wiped out the majority of the 24 battalions that the armed wing of the radical Islamic Palestinian organization had at its disposal at the beginning of the war in early October. Gallant made his remarks in a speech to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.
The Israeli military also reported an attack on a Hezbollah militia position in southern Lebanon. The target was an air defense system of the militia in the Yanta area. Most of the Israeli military attacks in recent weeks have been aimed at targets in the south and south-east of Lebanon. Hezbollah is extremely influential in Lebanon and is allied with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It repeatedly engages in skirmishes with the Israeli military across the border between Lebanon and Israel.
Background
The war in the Gaza Strip was triggered by the unprecedented large-scale attack on Israel by fighters from Hamas and other militant Palestinian groups on October 7. According to Israeli figures, 1195 people were killed and 251 taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. In response to the attack, Israel has since taken massive military action in the Gaza Strip.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.