Christoph Fälbl as a guest in the kitchen

Preparation: Zest the lemon and squeeze out the juice. Mix the mascarpone with the curd cheese, sugar, vanilla sugar, lemon zest and 2-3 tbsp lemon juice. Wash the strawberries and remove the stalks. Puree half of the strawberries and set aside. Cut the remaining strawberries into nice pieces, crumble the sponge fingers and line the bottom of the dessert glasses with them. Drizzle with a little amaretto. Top with a layer of mascarpone cream and finish with the strawberry sauce. Decorate with the strawberry pieces.