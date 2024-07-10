Eight kilos! Süle now slims down considerably for Sahin

The motivational boost has probably worked wonders for the 28-year-old. Süle is said to have lost a whole eight kilos. In Dortmund, it has already been noted that the defender would "exceed" the targets. Will the top earner really be able to turn things around? The defender, whose salary in Dortmund is around 14 million euros per year, is said to have recently exceeded the 110-kilo mark. But now he is taking big steps towards the 100-kilo target that BVB once set for him.