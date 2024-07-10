After a clear announcement
Eight kilos! Süle now slims down considerably for Sahin
For several years now, Niklas Süle has had a reputation for not pushing himself to the limit in terms of his physical fitness. But that is now set to end. Motivated by his new coach Nuri Sahin and a lecture from the BVB bosses, he has now slimmed down considerably.
Süle and his weight - an issue that has haunted the central defender since his time at FC Bayern. The now 28-year-old's talent was never in doubt, but whether he was prepared to do everything he could to reach his full sporting potential is still in doubt in many quarters.
Both at the record champions and after his move to Borussia Dortmund, he is said to have returned for the start of training with a few more kilos than the club expected. The accusations were that Süle loved fast food and had problems with his self-control. But those days are said to be over - the defender currently seems to want to give the lie to all criticism, whether inside or outside the club.
Süle trusts in Sahin
As reported by "Sport Bild", the defender is said to have used the official training-free period to work particularly hard on his fitness. On the one hand, he was probably motivated by a tough message from the BVB bosses, who made it clear to the 28-year-old that he would only get one last chance. But also by his new coach. Süle already feels more confidence in Sahin than in his predecessor Edin Terzic.
The motivational boost has probably worked wonders for the 28-year-old. Süle is said to have lost a whole eight kilos. In Dortmund, it has already been noted that the defender would "exceed" the targets. Will the top earner really be able to turn things around? The defender, whose salary in Dortmund is around 14 million euros per year, is said to have recently exceeded the 110-kilo mark. But now he is taking big steps towards the 100-kilo target that BVB once set for him.
