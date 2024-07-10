Musk’s AI company wants to build supercomputers itself

"Have to take the steering wheel into their own hands"

The deal was intended to extend an existing agreement in which xAI rents Nvidia chips for artificial intelligence from the cloud provider. However, Musk wrote on X that xAI needs to be faster than any other AI company in order to compete. "If our fate depends on being the fastest by far, we need to take the wheel ourselves instead of sitting in the back seat." An Oracle statement was not initially available.