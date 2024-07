Lauda and Berger waited even longer than Hamilton

Two Austrians are also ahead of Sir Hamilton: Niki Lauda waited three years, six months and 25 days between Monza 1978 and Brands Hatch 1982. And Gerhard Berger also had to be patient for two years, eleven months and 27 days - that was the time between his victories at Hockenheim in 1994 and 1997. "As a sportsman, you naturally boil inside," Berger reveals in an interview with the Krone, "because you want to prove that you can still do it. Especially a top man like Lewis, who was so successful."