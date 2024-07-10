Death drama on a farm
1600 euro fine for grandpa who ran over grandson
Little Roland (2) had run under the wheels of a farm tractor on his parents' farm, which was being driven by his own grandfather. The 66-year-old was investigated for involuntary manslaughter. The broken man was finally given a diversionary offer, which he accepted. The criminal proceedings have thus been discontinued.
It was a fateful tragedy of appalling proportions. The 66-year-old grandfather had been working with a wheel loader in the barn at Roland's parents' farm in Kirchberg ob der Donau on May 11. He must have noticed that his two-year-old grandson came running in from outside.
The little boy wanted to keep his grandfather company and happily ran after the agricultural vehicle. And that's exactly when the fatal mistake happened: the 66-year-old engaged reverse gear and apparently forgot to look in the rear-view mirror.
Under the wheels
The consequences were dramatic. The two-year-old was pushed down by the heavy Hoftrac and rolled over. Roland suffered fatal injuries.
A world collapsed for his family, who had to receive psychological support. The pain of loss was and is enormous for everyone. The grandfather in particular reproaches himself for having overlooked his grandson.
Fine instead of conviction
As reported, the public prosecutor's office had filed a criminal complaint against the man on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. However, a diversionary (extrajudicial) measure had not been ruled out. This has now been implemented in the form of a fine.
"The defendant has accepted the offer to pay 1,600 euros. The money has already been transferred and the proceedings have been closed with legal effect," says Walter Eichinger, spokesman for the Linz Regional Court.
Diversionary settlements happen again and again. Especially in the case of less serious offenses.
Walter Eichinger, Sprecher des Landesgerichtes Linz
The 66-year-old was thus spared a previous conviction. The requirements for diversionary settlement: "The man has accepted responsibility in the preliminary proceedings. In addition, his previous integrity, his age - and the fact that he himself was also badly affected by the death of his grandson."
