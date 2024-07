New president sticks to anti-Israel course

Iran's "axis of resistance"

Iran is the most important supporter of Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Shia militia fights against Israel politically, but also with violence. It is part of Iran's "axis of resistance", which was formed by anti-Western and anti-Israeli forces in the Arab world as a reaction to the "axis of evil" postulated by former US President George W. Bush. After the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Bush described those countries that supported terrorist groups and allegedly sought weapons of mass destruction.