Galaxy Z Flip & Fold 6
Expensive new folding and clamshell smartphones from Samsung
The South Korean electronics giant Samsung has announced a new generation of folding smartphones - at a less affordable luxury price. The Galaxy Z Flip 6, reminiscent of the folding cell phones of the turn of the millennium, costs 1,200 euros, while the Fold 6, which opens like a book, costs 2,000 euros.
This means that the prices have not risen drastically compared to the last generation - Samsung already called out 1200 (Flip) and 1900 euros for the previous generation. For the sixth generation, the Koreans have added another 100 euros, while the Flip model is based on the (already very high) price of the previous year.
The technical features: The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 6.2-inch external screen with a resolution of 2376 x 968 pixels; when opened, you can see a 7.6-inch flexible OLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1856 pixels. The refresh rate is up to 120 hertz - which is on a par with last year's model. It is wireless via 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and the usual navigation services. The 240 gram device is water-resistant in accordance with the IPX8 specification and can be operated with an optional stylus as an extra.
Similar motorization as in the Galaxy S24
The processor is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with twelve gigabytes of RAM - and therefore the same "engine" as in the Galaxy S24 from the spring. The memory is optionally 256, 512 or one terabyte in size - and therefore no larger than the last model. However, Samsung promises major changes in terms of software, as the new generation comes with Android 14 with the AI gadgets that Samsung also introduced in the Galaxy S series in the spring.
The camera equipment remains unchanged: In addition to a main camera with 50 megapixels and an initial aperture of f/1.8, the Fold 6 has a telephoto camera with ten megapixels (f/2.4) and a twelve-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/2.2). On the front, there is a camera hidden under the display with a resolution of four megapixels and an aperture of f/1.8 as well as a second camera with ten megapixels and an aperture of f/2.2. There are also no changes to the battery - 4400 milliamp hours are offered.
Galaxy Z Flip also very similar to its predecessor
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G flip phone model has also changed little compared to the fifth generation. As in the previous year, there is an external display with a 3.4-inch diagonal and a resolution of 748 x 720 pixels, while the 6.7-inch flexible 120 hertz internal display offers 2640 x 1080 pixels when opened. Selected functions can be used on the external display - but not all installed applications.
The main processor and RAM are the same as the more expensive model, but there is only a choice between 256 and 512 gigabytes of storage space. The main camera has been upgraded from 12 to 50-megapixel resolution, and there is also a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel front camera. The biggest upgrade on the 190-gram device is likely to be the software, given the many similarities to last year's model - Android 14 with AI gadgets and a seven-year update commitment.
The new foldable smartphones are now available to order in Germany. However, due to their high price and the maturing technology of the flexible screens, they could find it difficult to win over many customers - just like previous generations.
In addition to the new folding and clamshell smartphones, Samsung also expanded its wearable range at the presentation of new products in Paris. With the Galaxy Watch Ultra (700 euros) and the Galaxy Watch 7 (from 320 euros), Samsung is launching two new smartwatches on the market, while new wireless in-ear earbuds were also announced as accessories in the form of the Galaxy Buds 3 (180 euros) and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (250 euros).
A particularly interesting new product - a Bluetooth ring packed with health sensors with a week's battery life - is not coming to Austria for the time being. However, a German launch is planned, which means that an import may be a solution for some interested parties.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.