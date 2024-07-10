Expensive new folding and clamshell smartphones from Samsung

Similar motorization as in the Galaxy S24

The processor is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, paired with twelve gigabytes of RAM - and therefore the same "engine" as in the Galaxy S24 from the spring. The memory is optionally 256, 512 or one terabyte in size - and therefore no larger than the last model. However, Samsung promises major changes in terms of software, as the new generation comes with Android 14 with the AI gadgets that Samsung also introduced in the Galaxy S series in the spring.