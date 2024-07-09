Salzburg wants to get tougher on migration

Salzburg clearly against new immigration

"Those who are here must first be integrated before others come," says Haslauer. He sees integration as a major challenge. Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) is clearer. "We need more rules and authority, which must also be sanctioned." She does not believe it is enough just to promote. For Svazek, the time has long since come to take a different path; learning German is a prerequisite. For Martina Berthold (Greens) too, by the way. "That is the basis for integration and the job market." David Egger (SPÖ) would also take strict action, especially against criminals. For him, more police and social workers are needed. "A lot could be intercepted at a young age," he is convinced.