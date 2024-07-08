In the Citypark
Interspar opens new hypermarket in Graz
The largest Styrian Interspar store in Graz Citypark is brand new. The store has been refurbished at a cost of 12 million euros over the past 12 months. And two more customer magnets will open in the Citypark this year.
The largest Styrian Interspar store in Graz Citypark is brand new. The store has been renovated for 12 million euros over the past 12 months and now offers space for a new market kitchen, self-checkout tills, a new terrace for Café Cappucino and even more regional specialties. Another new feature is the option to return deposits with direct access from parking lot C. Customers can now return their empties before entering Citypark and start their shopping trip with an empty cart.
"The modernization that has now been completed further enhances our shopping center in the heart of the state capital. The planned extension of the Südwest streetcar line, including a stop directly in front of Citypark, will make it easier for our customers to access the center by public transport in future," says Managing Director Martin Poppmeier.
Kahr: "Crisis-proof employer"
Incidentally, the store currently has around 200 employees and is still looking for eight new ones. "The new hypermarket is a real gain for Graz city center and the many people who enjoy the colorful shopping variety here. But Interspar also enriches our city as a crisis-proof employer in Gries," said Graz Mayor Elke Kahr at the opening.
In addition to the new Interspar hypermarket, two further shopping highlights will complement the 100 stores in Citypark in 2024. In the fall, the first Peek&Cloppenburg store in Graz will open on over 3,000m². Following a complete relaunch and relocation, the sporting goods retailer Hervis will also reopen at the beginning of December.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
