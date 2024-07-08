Interspar opens new hypermarket in Graz

The largest Styrian Interspar store in Graz Citypark is brand new. The store has been renovated for 12 million euros over the past 12 months and now offers space for a new market kitchen, self-checkout tills, a new terrace for Café Cappucino and even more regional specialties. Another new feature is the option to return deposits with direct access from parking lot C. Customers can now return their empties before entering Citypark and start their shopping trip with an empty cart.