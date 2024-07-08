14-year-old girl brutally abused schoolgirl

Whereupon Judge Martin Mitteregger explains to her once again the meaning of a so-called acceptance of responsibility, which is a prerequisite for an out-of-court settlement: "You are young, you still have your life ahead of you. A criminal record doesn't look good when you're looking for an apprenticeship." When the penny finally drops for the 15-year-old, she vows to do better and apologizes to the victim in the courtroom. The teenager must complete the 20 hours of community service imposed by the council within the next five months. If she doesn't, there will be a reunion in court and a criminal record.