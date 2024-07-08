Trial in Feldkirch
14-year-old girl brutally abused schoolgirl
Demonstration of power in the schoolyard in Bregenz: the accused spat at the victim and threatened further reprisals.
The now 15-year-old Serbian girl had only just finished her polytechnic school year. In addition to writing applications for an apprenticeship, the accused will have to spend the vacations doing 20 hours of community service. The reason for this: in April, the young woman had taken violent action against a 14-year-old pupil, which is why she had to answer for assault and coercion at Feldkirch Regional Court on Monday.
The case: At the beginning of April, the accused appeared with "reinforcements" in the victim's schoolyard in Bregenz because she had allegedly spread untruths about another girl. When the schoolgirl and the "mob" confronted each other, the accused did not hesitate for long and abruptly slapped the victim, pulled her by the hair and threatened: "Watch what you say. Otherwise I'll beat you to the point of hospitalization!" The victim finally tells her parents at home about the incident.
The battererlacks insight
After the victim refuses to make amends out of court, they meet again in court. However, there is no trace of insight on the part of the batterer; for her, violence seems to be a tried and tested means of settling conflicts: "I'm not really aware of any guilt," says the 15-year-old.
Whereupon Judge Martin Mitteregger explains to her once again the meaning of a so-called acceptance of responsibility, which is a prerequisite for an out-of-court settlement: "You are young, you still have your life ahead of you. A criminal record doesn't look good when you're looking for an apprenticeship." When the penny finally drops for the 15-year-old, she vows to do better and apologizes to the victim in the courtroom. The teenager must complete the 20 hours of community service imposed by the council within the next five months. If she doesn't, there will be a reunion in court and a criminal record.
