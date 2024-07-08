For infidelity
Trial started: German TV star on trial
The trial against "Currywurstmann" Chris Töpperwien began on Monday at the Wiener Neustadt regional court amid great media interest. The German known from reality TV formats is accused of embezzlement and misappropriation.
The allegations relate to Grill Heaven GmbH, based in Vösendorf (Mödling district), of which Töpperwien was managing director. The accused allegedly paid for private purchases with company money in 2021, among other things. He pleaded not guilty.
Payments via company account
Töpperwien allegedly made payments - for example in DIY stores or online - via the company account or the company card. In the opening statement, the public prosecutor spoke of 18 attacks. According to the indictment, the 50-year-old is also alleged to have given work orders to employees for private purposes, including rubble and bulky waste disposal. According to the indictment, the 50-year-old is also alleged to have outsourced social media activities, which were supposedly covered by his employment contract, to his company in the USA, for which the GmbH was supposed to pay. The loss was stated as 7700 euros.
Misappropriation of items belonging to the GmbH
The accused is also alleged to have misappropriated items belonging to the GmbH, including knives, barbecue spices and charcoal. According to the court, the damage here amounted to just over 1000 euros. The accused was incriminated by the company's employees, said the public prosecutor.
Töpperwien's defense lawyer emphasized that some of the cases involved erroneous use of the company credit card or debits from the company account. Even if the procedure was "clumsy", "we are a long way from criminal law", said the lawyer.
Material used for private purposes
He had used the moving boxes purchased from a DIY store for his move from Baden to a house in the Wiener Neustadt district and then returned them to the company "undamaged", reported Töpperwien: "I wasn't actually aware that this was a bad thing." Borrowing the company bus was common practice in the company and he paid for the fuel - as well as the disposal of bulky waste - with his own money. He disputed the purchase of building materials, switches, cleaning materials, a garden hose and a washbasin holder for private purposes. The goods had been used for the barbecue school and the roof terrace at the company's site in Vösendorf, among other things, "something was always being built". Employees had helped him move the goods, but this had been done outside working hours.
"It was a click"
In two or three cases, he had mistakenly selected the wrong payment option so that the company account was debited, "that was a click," said the defendant. "Stupid, really stupid," he said. In one case, he immediately "explained it exactly" and "transferred the amount immediately". A few days later, the contract was terminated. He had also mistakenly paid for recessed spotlights via the company, but only found out about this in the criminal complaint.
Regarding the accusation of embezzlement, Töpperwien stated that he had paid for the knives. He had given or sent the barbecue spices and a knife sharpener to people for social media postings. He had used products such as charcoal, oil cans and spatulas for Instagram stories.
Regarding allegations in connection with invoices via his US company, the defendant explained that this was how his current wife was to be paid for her work at Grill Heaven GmbH. "That was one of the biggest shocks for me, that what was actually clear and discussed was not correct," he explained. Töpperwien was dismissed by his employer at the end of November 2021.
Accusations "almost unbelievable"
The defendant summarized the allegations as "almost unbelievable". A manager at the company had told him that he would "finish him off": "Neither I nor my wife expected that this would actually happen."
After Töpperwien was questioned, witnesses were to be heard. If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison in the single judge hearing. The company, which is active in the barbecue trade, has contributed more than 8,800 euros to the proceedings as a private party. According to the defense lawyer, the Lower Austrian Chamber of Labour has calculated that around 14,000 euros in wages are still outstanding. If this sum is not paid to his client, legal action will be taken, the lawyer announced.
Töpperwien became known through the formats "Goodbye Deutschland! Die Auswanderer" on VOX and his participation in the RTL "Jungle Camp" in 2019. The 50-year-old, who emigrated to the USA, was arrested in Germany on the basis of a European arrest warrant and extradited to Austria. He was released in exchange for lenient measures.
