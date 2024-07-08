Trial started: German TV star on trial

Material used for private purposes

He had used the moving boxes purchased from a DIY store for his move from Baden to a house in the Wiener Neustadt district and then returned them to the company "undamaged", reported Töpperwien: "I wasn't actually aware that this was a bad thing." Borrowing the company bus was common practice in the company and he paid for the fuel - as well as the disposal of bulky waste - with his own money. He disputed the purchase of building materials, switches, cleaning materials, a garden hose and a washbasin holder for private purposes. The goods had been used for the barbecue school and the roof terrace at the company's site in Vösendorf, among other things, "something was always being built". Employees had helped him move the goods, but this had been done outside working hours.