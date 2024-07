“Victory of the people”: Euro footballers celebrate election result

Le Pen was thwarted

The left-wing opposition alliance "New Popular Front" (NFP) surprisingly won the French parliamentary elections on Sunday. The alliance, led by left-wing populist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, holds 182 of the 589 seats in the National Assembly. Marine Le Pen's right-wing populists, who were favored after the first round of voting, only came third with 143 seats behind the presidential alliance Ensemble with 168 seats.