Rain threw Höll off course in France

It was a familiar picture in the qualifying and semi-finals at the Downhill World Cup in Haute Savoie (Fra). Vali Höll (YT Mob) won the heats and went into the final as the favorite. However, the sudden onset of rain threw a spanner in the works for the Leogang native and threw her off course in the final section. For the 22-year-old, it was still enough for fifth place when the Italian Eleonora Farina won. As a result, Höll still leads the overall World Cup with a 224-point lead over Tahnee Seagrave.