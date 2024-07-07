Felsenkeller: Everyone likes to hang out here

But with around 600 meals a day, the balancing act between quality and quantity in the kitchen is probably not an easy one, is it? "Our 20-strong team does its best! And the products simply have to be honest; it's no good if I save a euro and it doesn't taste good," says the 41-year-old boss, who comes from a family of innkeepers and is still planning a lot with and away from the Felsenkeller: "First of all, a major kitchen renovation is on the cards, and the bar will also be renovated, but of course not in such a way that it loses its character!" Regulars are keen to ensure that not too much changes in the establishment, whose history goes back 417 years.