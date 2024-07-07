Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Choice of pub

Felsenkeller: Everyone likes to hang out here

Nachrichten
07.07.2024 11:01

The fact that the Felsenkeller won the "Krone" pub competition in the Klagenfurt district is no surprise to anyone, as good conversation is served alongside beer and schnitzel.

comment0 Kommentare

'Came as guests, left as friends' can be read above the entrance to the Felsenkeller in Klagenfurt's Schleppekurve district. Franz Huditz, who took over the legendary pub in the middle of Corona 2021, explains what this means today: "We are a pub where everyone meets - from lawyers to beer guides to entrepreneurs, everyone sits together here." Not forgetting politicians, who have already forged coalitions or designed new poster campaigns at the rustic wooden tables.

Schleppebier has been freshly tapped in the Felsenkeller since 1607. (Bild: Wassermann Kerstin/Kerstin Wassermann)
Schleppebier has been freshly tapped in the Felsenkeller since 1607.
(Bild: Wassermann Kerstin/Kerstin Wassermann)

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer also stopped by during a recent visit to Carinthia. He probably appreciates what Huditz also considers to be a prerequisite for a genuine Carinthian inn: "The atmosphere has to be right and the menu has to include good beef soup!" Goulash, Wiener schnitzel or Carinthian noodles are also a "must".

But with around 600 meals a day, the balancing act between quality and quantity in the kitchen is probably not an easy one, is it? "Our 20-strong team does its best! And the products simply have to be honest; it's no good if I save a euro and it doesn't taste good," says the 41-year-old boss, who comes from a family of innkeepers and is still planning a lot with and away from the Felsenkeller: "First of all, a major kitchen renovation is on the cards, and the bar will also be renovated, but of course not in such a way that it loses its character!" Regulars are keen to ensure that not too much changes in the establishment, whose history goes back 417 years.

And what does winning the "Krone" restaurant award mean for the Felsenkeller? "It's great because it strengthens the pub culture - it should definitely be preserved, also as part of our Carinthian soul."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kerstin Wassermann
Kerstin Wassermann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf