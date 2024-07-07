Choice of pub
Felsenkeller: Everyone likes to hang out here
The fact that the Felsenkeller won the "Krone" pub competition in the Klagenfurt district is no surprise to anyone, as good conversation is served alongside beer and schnitzel.
'Came as guests, left as friends' can be read above the entrance to the Felsenkeller in Klagenfurt's Schleppekurve district. Franz Huditz, who took over the legendary pub in the middle of Corona 2021, explains what this means today: "We are a pub where everyone meets - from lawyers to beer guides to entrepreneurs, everyone sits together here." Not forgetting politicians, who have already forged coalitions or designed new poster campaigns at the rustic wooden tables.
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer also stopped by during a recent visit to Carinthia. He probably appreciates what Huditz also considers to be a prerequisite for a genuine Carinthian inn: "The atmosphere has to be right and the menu has to include good beef soup!" Goulash, Wiener schnitzel or Carinthian noodles are also a "must".
But with around 600 meals a day, the balancing act between quality and quantity in the kitchen is probably not an easy one, is it? "Our 20-strong team does its best! And the products simply have to be honest; it's no good if I save a euro and it doesn't taste good," says the 41-year-old boss, who comes from a family of innkeepers and is still planning a lot with and away from the Felsenkeller: "First of all, a major kitchen renovation is on the cards, and the bar will also be renovated, but of course not in such a way that it loses its character!" Regulars are keen to ensure that not too much changes in the establishment, whose history goes back 417 years.
And what does winning the "Krone" restaurant award mean for the Felsenkeller? "It's great because it strengthens the pub culture - it should definitely be preserved, also as part of our Carinthian soul."
