Kroos emotional: “Germany are back”

It was a decision that he has never regretted. Not even when his career as a professional footballer came to a bitter end in the European Championship quarter-final against Spain. Instead, the 34-year-old was proud of what he had achieved: "I didn't expect it to be possible in such a short space of time to have a really realistic chance of winning the title and to be on a par with the best again! That's why I'm very proud of what this team has achieved!"