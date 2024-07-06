Fans, team and Pedri
Kroos emotional: “Germany are back”
Toni Kroos spoke emotionally one day after his Germany's bitter quarter-final exit against Spain, which also ended his successful career as a professional footballer. He took to Instagram to reflect on the past weeks and months and finally apologized to his opponent Pedri.
"On 29.09.2023 my phone rang. Caller: Julian Nagelsmann. Request: Return to the national team. The first thought in my head: I'm not stupid! First thought in my heart: Shit, yes! As we all know, it was the heart that decided," Kroos begins his message on Instagram.
It was a decision that he has never regretted. Not even when his career as a professional footballer came to a bitter end in the European Championship quarter-final against Spain. Instead, the 34-year-old was proud of what he had achieved: "I didn't expect it to be possible in such a short space of time to have a really realistic chance of winning the title and to be on a par with the best again! That's why I'm very proud of what this team has achieved!"
Apologizes to Pedri
The midfielder also has an important mission for the fans of the German national soccer team: "Now that Germany has won back its favorite child: don't let it go! This team's journey continues. And it helps brutally if you stand by it even in bad phases! Germany is back!!!"
But Kross wouldn't be Kroos if he didn't have a few words for the player he sent off after just a few minutes in his last game: "Sorry and get well soon Pedri! Logically, it was not my intention to injure you. A speedy recovery and all the best. You're a great player."
