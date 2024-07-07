Construction companies wanted
S-Link planners continue undeterred on their path
The project company for the extension of the Salzburger Lokalbahn is already looking for construction companies.
On November 10, citizens in the city of Salzburg, Flachgau and Tennengau will decide whether the Salzburger Lokalbahn should be extended underground. The billion-euro project is currently the most discussed topic in the central region. As the planners have announced, the construction of the first section from the main railway station to Mirabellplatz has now been put out to tender. In other words: construction companies are being sought for the contract. "We are looking for an efficient, reliable and innovative partner who will also take the needs of local residents into consideration," explains S-Link Managing Director Stefan Knittel.
Construction could start in 2026
The company is therefore pushing the pace. If the outcome of the public consultation is positive, no time will be lost. It would then still be possible to start construction in 2026. And if the results of the survey are negative? "We already point out in the participation documents that the survey could mean a halt to the tender," says Knittel, who is confident that the people of Salzburg will vote in favor of the extension.
A survey last winter in the city of Salzburg was negative. However, according to legal experts, this should not have been allowed. "This consultation was blatantly unlawful," says regional legist Paul Sieberer.
