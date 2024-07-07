S-Link planners continue undeterred on their path

On November 10, citizens in the city of Salzburg, Flachgau and Tennengau will decide whether the Salzburger Lokalbahn should be extended underground. The billion-euro project is currently the most discussed topic in the central region. As the planners have announced, the construction of the first section from the main railway station to Mirabellplatz has now been put out to tender. In other words: construction companies are being sought for the contract. "We are looking for an efficient, reliable and innovative partner who will also take the needs of local residents into consideration," explains S-Link Managing Director Stefan Knittel.