Rolling Loud: The rap paradise in an expanded Vienna

So, too, are some fans waiting for their favorite artists who then don't get to take the stage. As is usual in the rap game, there are also a lot of last-minute cancellations and line-up changes at Rolling Loud that are not visible on the website or in news sections. For example, Flo Milli and Billa Joe are missing on the opening day, and Sexyy Red, Chief Keef and City Morgue have also canceled their participation in the festival at short notice. As bumpy as the preparations may have been, the opening day itself went off without a hitch. There are no long toilet queues, and the beer situation has also calmed down considerably compared to the Metallica gig, which is of course also due to the fact that the audience is not so hard-drinking and the unbridled heat tends to lead towards water.