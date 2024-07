Car hit by train: Four-year-old boy injured

Car hit in the back where son was sitting

The railcar hit the rear of the car and flung it onto an adjacent meadow. The driver was uninjured, her son was slightly injured. He was taken to Graz Regional Hospital by the ambulance service. The driver of the railcar and the 14 passengers in the train were uninjured. The railroad line was closed for several hours. The passengers were treated by the Mureck and Weitersfeld fire departments.