Steinbrunn as a successful base – every departure is praise
The players' union's training camp for professional footballers without a contract is once again proving very popular this year. Since June, 23 players have been on the ball under head coach Markus Mader in Steinbrunn, Burgenland - and many have already left.
A long ball. One player lets it bounce - and the third player finishes. "That's good," says coach Markus Mader, praising the round of nine players...
The Younion camp for footballers without contracts who are registered with the AMS is currently in full swing at the VIVA regional sports center in Steinbrunn. "The boys are very ambitious, at a high level," says Mader, who is assisted by long-time Rapid player Mario Sonnleitner as "co", during the "Krone" visit. "The aim is for everyone to be physically and football-wise ready to make a good impression at trial training sessions."
Some of the 23 professionals who have taken part in the six-week camp since June are now on a "personal promotional tour" - such as Goiginger and Luckeneder abroad, Puchegger at Heraf club BFC Dynamo in Berlin, Vorsager at GAK, Pavelic at Vienna and Samuel Stückler at SKN St. Pölten.
The usual quota of who gets in? "Last year we were able to place 22 out of 26 players. It's as if the lads were at a training camp with a club," says Thomas Pichlmann, who used to be a striker himself and is delighted with the successful concept of AMS and KADA, which provides professional support for athletes. "We want to make footballers aware of and support further training during their careers. We tell young players in particular that they should do something," emphasizes KADA managing director and former beach volleyball star Nik Berger - Bundesliga board member Alex Schwärzler: "Everything is great here. It's important that we have this opportunity to reintegrate players."
Former league boss Georg Pangl, now head of Burgenland's association, also praises the camp at Bernd Dallos' regional sports center, where meals, hotel, etc. are included: "The conditions here are great and there is an incredibly good spirit among the players. You can feel it! Everyone pushes each other."
