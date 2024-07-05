Same owner
Rule is dropped: City and Girona can compete in CL
England's soccer champions Manchester City and FC Girona from Spain can compete in the Champions League, as can Manchester United and OGC Nice from France in the Europa League.
The Financial Control Body of the European Football Union for Clubs (FKKK) gave the green light. The FKKK had previously initiated proceedings due to a possible conflict with the rule of cross-club ownership stipulated in Article 5 of the regulations for club competitions.
According to the UEFA statutes, two clubs with the same owner may not participate in the same competition at the same time. Manchester City and Girona are part of the City Football Group. The investment company controlled from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates owns all or part of numerous soccer clubs worldwide. Manchester United (in part) and Nice (in full) belong to the chemical company Ineos, owned by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.
"Significant changes"
UEFA announced that the clubs had made "significant changes" to their management and structure in order to comply with the regulations. UEFA has already been faced with several decisions regarding multi-club ownership in the past. For example, in 2017, when Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig were allowed to participate in UEFA competitions. Critics see the integrity of the game at risk.
