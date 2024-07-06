Fuss about “waddle”: Three-year-old child distraught

Teacher will continue her work

The office of State Education Councillor Daniela Winkler reacted quickly. As is usual in such a case, a supervisory visit was ordered. "From a pedagogical point of view, no misconduct or improper behavior on the part of the supervisor was found during the inspection visit," according to the statement from the provincial government. The teacher in question will continue her work as usual. "No suspension is currently planned", is the provisional status quo. Should personnel consequences have to be drawn in the course of the investigation, the mayor responsible will have to act, it is explained.