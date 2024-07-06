Vorteilswelt
Kindergarten incident

Fuss about “waddle”: Three-year-old child distraught

Nachrichten
06.07.2024 06:00

A teacher is said to have "slipped her hand" while looking after the child. A complaint was filed with the police. The public prosecutor's office is investigating the case.

comment0 Kommentare

The precarious incident is said to have occurred last Monday in a kindergarten in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district. In order to keep a three-year-old protégé in check, a teacher is said to have slapped him hard in the face. The alleged "juicy slap" immediately caused a stir and spread far and wide.

The worried mother immediately pressed charges against the teacher. The police confirmed the report. "All the levers were immediately set in motion to investigate the matter in detail. The investigation is in full swing," said the responsible authorities. The Eisenstadt district authority is also involved in the case.

A teacher is said to have gotten out of control while playing.
A teacher is said to have gotten out of control while playing.
(Bild: canva)

Teacher will continue her work
The office of State Education Councillor Daniela Winkler reacted quickly. As is usual in such a case, a supervisory visit was ordered. "From a pedagogical point of view, no misconduct or improper behavior on the part of the supervisor was found during the inspection visit," according to the statement from the provincial government. The teacher in question will continue her work as usual. "No suspension is currently planned", is the provisional status quo. Should personnel consequences have to be drawn in the course of the investigation, the mayor responsible will have to act, it is explained.

The "Krone" asked the mother of the three-year-old child. She did not want to comment on the matter for the time being: "The proceedings are still ongoing." The ball is in the public prosecutor's court's court. They are investigating whether the tricky case needs to be pursued further. In any case, the task is to clear up the case completely.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
